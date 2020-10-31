Head to Head Analysis: Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) & The Competition

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 11.93% 4.64% 1.63%

47.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million $17.69 million 8.58 Bluegreen Vacations Competitors $1.46 billion $201.69 million 13.85

Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 439 993 1060 52 2.28

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations rivals beat Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

