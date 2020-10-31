HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered HCI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

HCI opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $62.93. The firm has a market cap of $375.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.71.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $80.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCI. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 1,162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 19,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of HCI Group by 112.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

