HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $150.00 at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HCA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.10.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $123.94 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 850 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $113,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,428.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,331 shares of company stock worth $2,183,838. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 434,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,221,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

