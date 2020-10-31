HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HCA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut HCA Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.10.

NYSE:HCA opened at $123.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,838. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

