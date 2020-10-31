HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.10.

Shares of HCA opened at $123.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.55. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,838. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $723,683,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $81,520,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 47.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,978,000 after purchasing an additional 696,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,147,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,968,000 after purchasing an additional 631,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

