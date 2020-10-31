HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for HBT Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.40.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%.

HBT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $338.82 million and a PE ratio of 5.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In other news, CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 10,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 40,728 shares in the company, valued at $488,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,453 shares of company stock valued at $296,207.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 35.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 791,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HBT Financial by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 121,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HBT Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HBT Financial by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

