Haywood Securities Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Haywood Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, October 26th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Haywood Securities also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HBM. CIBC lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.74.

Shares of HBM stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.68.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $880,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 126,445 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 10,303,670 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 75.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,099 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

