Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $16.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Hawaiian traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 1,056,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,264,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 333,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 193,856 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

