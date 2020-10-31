Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.90

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 6457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.67.

HE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HE. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6,369.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 73.6% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

