Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price target raised by Barclays from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hasbro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $109.50.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 75,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $6,301,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hasbro by 98.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after buying an additional 53,503 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Hasbro by 6.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 19.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Hasbro by 39.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

