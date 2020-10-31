Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) in a research note published on Tuesday. Wedbush currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 847.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,167 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 352.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 665,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 162.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after acquiring an additional 580,423 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,972,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,027,000 after acquiring an additional 476,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 832.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 379,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 338,589 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.