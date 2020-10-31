Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) PT Raised to $50.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of HASI stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a quick ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.64. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $46.44.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 694,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after buying an additional 111,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after buying an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.