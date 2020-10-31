Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY20 guidance at $0.60-0.75 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 19.19 and a quick ratio of 17.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.69 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.97. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $31.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HALO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

In other news, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,365 shares in the company, valued at $913,348.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,893,493. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

