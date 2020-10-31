Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Sells $10,600.00 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) VP Dan Goldstein sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $10,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HAE opened at $101.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.41 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.42.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

