GVO Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,919,000. Facebook comprises 3.7% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $263.11 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day moving average of $241.98.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

