GVO Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,695 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

GVO Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 3.5% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 43.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,536,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 466,251 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $177.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.17. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $210.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

