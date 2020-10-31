GVO Asset Management Ltd Sells 17,969 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GVO Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,969 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 6.5% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Charter Communications by 125.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total transaction of $5,794,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $13,532,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.08.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $603.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $663.70. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $617.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.56.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.90. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

