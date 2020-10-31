GVO Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GVO Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 6.0% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

Shares of BABA opened at $304.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $833.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.