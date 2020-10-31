Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $181.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

