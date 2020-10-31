Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,184 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Facebook by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day moving average of $241.98. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

