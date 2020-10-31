Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 5,165 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,333 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.2% in the third quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 73,231 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 90,241 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 12,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

VZ opened at $56.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $235.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

