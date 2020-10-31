Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) and Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Financial Comparison

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) and Tenaris (NYSE:TS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Grupo Simec and Tenaris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenaris 3 6 8 0 2.29

Tenaris has a consensus price target of $15.06, indicating a potential upside of 57.55%. Given Tenaris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaris is more favorable than Grupo Simec.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Simec and Tenaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec N/A N/A N/A Tenaris -6.91% 2.60% 2.12%

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaris has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grupo Simec and Tenaris’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec $1.78 billion 0.83 -$85.07 million N/A N/A Tenaris $7.29 billion 0.77 $742.69 million $1.26 7.59

Tenaris has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec.

Dividends

Grupo Simec pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Tenaris pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Tenaris pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Grupo Simec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Tenaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tenaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tenaris beats Grupo Simec on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices. It also provides offshore line pipe products, including top tensioned and steel catenary risers, export lines and flowlines, bends, corrosion resistant alloys, coiled line pipes, umbilical tubings, and coated pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for onshore line pipe; various seamless steel tubes and pipes for refineries, petrochemical, and gas-processing plants; and tubular products for the power generation industry. In addition, the company offers sucker rods, couplings, and accessories, as well as technical support services; hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless steel tubes and components for use in standard mechanical engineering application, and civil and industrial installations, as well as for manufacturing earth-moving machines, architectural structures, non-oil drilling systems, and gas cylinders; and seamless tubes and tube-based components for car manufacturers and their suppliers. Additionally, it offers financial services. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Tenaris S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Tenaris S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.Ã r.l.

