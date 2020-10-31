Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Shares Gap Up to $3.24

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.70. Grindrod Shipping shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 1,010 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.

About Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

