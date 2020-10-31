GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Sells $995,400.00 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $995,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $1,004,970.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $295,355.10.

On Monday, October 19th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $754,159.65.

On Friday, October 16th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 137,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $994,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $992,250.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of GrafTech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $1,003,694.76.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 29.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,549,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 325,118 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 39.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 309,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 86,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 262.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 294,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 213,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

