Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,194 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 92,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $197.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

