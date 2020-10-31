Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,099.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,510.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,463.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,738.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

