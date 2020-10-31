GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Shares of GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.26. GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 11,634 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.

About GMV Minerals Inc. (GMV.V) (CVE:GMV)

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project covering an area of approximately 2,693 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

