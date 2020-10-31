Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Shares Up 5.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) shot up 5.7% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $52.47. 1,694,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 908,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.

The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 615 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,029.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Globus Medical by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

About Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

