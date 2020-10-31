Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Shares Up 5.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) shot up 5.7% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $52.47. 1,694,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 908,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.62.
The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.90%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Globus Medical by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.
About Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.
