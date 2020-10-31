Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Up 51.0% in October

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the September 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 128,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 59,205 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 250.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 67,295 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 92.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOTZ opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.