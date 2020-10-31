Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after purchasing an additional 565,404 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,370,000 after purchasing an additional 592,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 6.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 37,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

NYSE DIS opened at $121.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.