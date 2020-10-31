Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $7.45 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,616.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1,463.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,099.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,738.24.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

