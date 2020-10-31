Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Acquires 327 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.0% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.13.

Home Depot stock opened at $266.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.03 and its 200-day moving average is $257.71. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.