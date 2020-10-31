Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Short Interest Update

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of GLBZ opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.72 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

