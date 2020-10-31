GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,800 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank cut their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,799.56 ($23.51).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,303.01 ($17.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,442.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,566.87. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11483.7700301 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.17%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,240,741 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,240,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,036,814.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

