Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $84.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.19.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.15 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.