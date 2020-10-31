Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Lowered to $84.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.45% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.33. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $85.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

