Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.19.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

