Genworth MI Canada (MIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.07 per share for the quarter.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$172.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$169.00 million.

TSE:MIC opened at C$44.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. Genworth MI Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.02 and a 1-year high of C$61.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Genworth MI Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

