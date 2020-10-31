Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) rose 6.3% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $47.45 and last traded at $47.21. Approximately 264,752 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 167,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.
The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
THRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.
The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70.
Gentherm Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRM)
Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.
