GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Trading 7.9% Higher on Strong Earnings

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s share price traded up 7.9% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.50. 1,946,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,963,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 5,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $74,284.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,504.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $30,118.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,185.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,854 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $1,116,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 196,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $868.49 million, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.89.

About GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

