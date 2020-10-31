General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in General Electric were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.