Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Genasys in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Genasys in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:GNSS opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Genasys has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.62 million, a PE ratio of 86.01 and a beta of 0.48.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Research analysts predict that Genasys will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Genasys news, Director Scott L. Anchin acquired 5,900 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $27,553.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $459,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,375 shares of company stock worth $802,060 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genasys stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.44% of the company’s stock.

