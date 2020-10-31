Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

VINO stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Gaucho Group has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

