FY2022 EPS Estimates for Seres Therapeutics Inc Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.09). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.21.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 4.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 546.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 186.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 30.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 116,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

