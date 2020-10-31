FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Boosted by Analyst

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boot Barn from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.62.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79. The stock has a market cap of $932.62 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.89. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 536,775 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,446,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 612,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after acquiring an additional 246,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,155,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

