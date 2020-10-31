FY2021 EPS Estimates for Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) Reduced by Analyst

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Materion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.45.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

MTRN stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Materion has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Materion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Materion by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Materion by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $688,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.42%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

