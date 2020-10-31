FY2021 EPS Estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The company's Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third party brokers, as well as offers financial planning services.

