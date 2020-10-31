FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Davide Campari-Milano in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Davide Campari-Milano’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.88. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

