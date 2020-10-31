FY2020 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

