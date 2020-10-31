FY2020 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Lifted by Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.65. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.47.

NYSE TECK opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TECK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.